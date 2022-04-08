IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

IDA opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

