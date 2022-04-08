Indexed Finance Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002654 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $968,194.55 and $2,103.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.66 or 0.07546951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.68 or 1.00266347 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

