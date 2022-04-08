Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 7.34% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $28.45 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

