Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.10

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 6793941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,810,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,786 shares during the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

