Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 416,918 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 105,688 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 921.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 97,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,360,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the period.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14.

