Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Qualtrics International (XM)

3/31/2022 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

3/29/2022 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

XM traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 908,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

