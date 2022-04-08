iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $53.14 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $60.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24.

