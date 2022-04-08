Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 24,789 Shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.85% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.