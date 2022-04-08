Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,559 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Hercules Capital worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

