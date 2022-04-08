Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 39,900 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 166,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,352,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $39.53 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

