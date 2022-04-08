Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $29.00 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

