Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Shares of ENTG opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

