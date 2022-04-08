Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

NYSE RMD opened at $252.08 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

