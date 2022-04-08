Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.43% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $145,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

