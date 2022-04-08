Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 669.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $3,474,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

