Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.45% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

