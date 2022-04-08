Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olin by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

NYSE OLN opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

