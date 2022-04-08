Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 16.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 22.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Western Union by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.