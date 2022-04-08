Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

