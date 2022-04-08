Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,086,000 after acquiring an additional 734,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,081,000 after acquiring an additional 175,655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

