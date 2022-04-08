Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.02% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFFP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,012 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $309,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $7.02 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.13.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.