Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

