Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.