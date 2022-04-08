Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the period.

BAPR stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $34.17.

