Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

