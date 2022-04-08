Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,469 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $957,941.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,205 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

