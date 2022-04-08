Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chemours by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

