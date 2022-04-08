Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 51,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.