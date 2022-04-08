Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.

