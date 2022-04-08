Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,921 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.29% of Davis Select International ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

