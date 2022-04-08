Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 190,848 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,848 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 336,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

