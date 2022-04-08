Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 447.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock opened at $192.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.33. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $171.56 and a 1-year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.