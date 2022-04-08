Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

