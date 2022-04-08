Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.50. 3,321,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,609. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

