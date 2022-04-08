JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €290.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

adidas stock opened at €203.70 ($223.85) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €219.09 and a 200-day moving average of €249.79. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

