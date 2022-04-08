JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Price Target to €45.00

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($32.97) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OCINF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OCI from €31.00 ($34.07) to €38.50 ($42.31) in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on OCI in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$37.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. OCI has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

