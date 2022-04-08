JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Price Target to SEK 100

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 90 to SEK 100 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SEB alerts:

OTC SEBYF remained flat at $C$145.00 on Friday.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-tapping machines, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.