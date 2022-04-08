JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,655 ($47.93) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,089.29 ($53.63).

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,460 ($45.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,424.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,665.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

