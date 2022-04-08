JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Target Price to GBX 250

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPLF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Countryside Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

