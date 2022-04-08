Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Lowered to GBX 225

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

JUP stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.75) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02).

In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($30,207.03). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

