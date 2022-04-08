Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JFHHF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of JFHHF remained flat at $$2.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

