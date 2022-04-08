Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after buying an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after buying an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

