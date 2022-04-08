Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 935,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,331,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:KW opened at $23.87 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

About Kennedy-Wilson (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.