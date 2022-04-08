Klever Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $123.11 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07566860 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,798.76 or 1.00047942 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.