Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) PT Raised to €17.20

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.60 ($18.24) to €17.20 ($18.90) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of KLKNF stock remained flat at $$11.50 on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

