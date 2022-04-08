Konomi Network (KONO) Hits Market Cap of $17.51 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 109% against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00036057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00106146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars.

