K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($36.26) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.33 ($20.14).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €29.63 ($32.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.15 ($8.96) and a 12 month high of €30.07 ($33.04).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.