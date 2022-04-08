Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 290 at Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

