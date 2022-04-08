Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €327.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €327.00 ($359.34) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €345.00 ($379.12) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €312.29 ($343.17).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €288.55 ($317.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €271.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €278.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. Linde has a 12-month low of €235.25 ($258.52) and a 12-month high of €309.35 ($339.95).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

