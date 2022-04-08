Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $7.90 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $112.85 or 0.00264446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.90 billion and $721.66 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001360 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,025,731 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

